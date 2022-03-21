Police: Missing NC man found dead in submerged car

Thomas was reported missing Thursday after he didn’t arrive at work. Relatives said Thomas was driving in heavy rain and they were worried that his car could have gone off the road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man reported missing last week when he failed to arrive at work has been found dead in an overturned car submerged in water, police said.

Raleigh police said Gregory Thomas, 30, of Wendell was found in the car Sunday near the intersection of New Bern Avenue and the Interstate 440 off-ramp, news outlets reported. The car was found down a steep embankment, overturned and submerged in water, police said.

