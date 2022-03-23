Police: NC teen fatally shot in vehicle on Interstate 85

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a teen was killed when someone fired into a vehicle on Interstate 85 during rush hour.

News outlets report that Gaston County police say the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on southbound I-85 near Bessemer City.

The road was shut down for several hours.

Gaston County police say 19-year-old Uriah Diondreus McCree of Kings Mountain was found “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds” and was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Bessemer City Police.