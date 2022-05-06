Police: No charges in shooting at rapper DaBaby’s North Carolina house

Police say no charges will be filed in a shooting on April 13, 2022 at the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby. (Photo: WBTV/CBS News)

STATESVILLE, NC — Police say no charges will be filed in a shooting at the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby.

News outlets report Troutman police said on social media on Thursday that the investigation into the April 13 shooting has been completed.

According to the post, investigators consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office in determining no charges will be filed.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press at the time that DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened on the evening of April 13. Watson wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting.

The unidentified victim suffered wounds that were not life-threatening.

