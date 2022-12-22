Police release name of pedestrian hit, killed by EMS vehicle

A man died earlier this week after being hit by an EMS vehicle (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The pedestrian who died after being struck by an EMS vehicle earlier this week has been identified.

The Wilmington Police Department says 30-year-old Michael A. Rakes of Wilmington was the person killed in the deadly accident on Carolina Beach Road.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the EMS vehicle hit him. Paramedics tried to save him, but the man died at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.