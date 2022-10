Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash

Police have released the name of a person killed while riding a moped Wednesday in Wilmington (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped.

63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing and we will update this story as more information becomes available.