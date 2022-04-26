UPDATE: Police searching for armed person on S. College Road, “no threat to the public”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are searching for an armed person in the area of 341 South College Road, according to the UNCW Twitter page.

UNCW Alert: NHCSO and WPD are currently searching for an armed person in the area of 341 S. College Road. Avoid the Randall Drive corridor. — UNCW (@UNCWilmington) April 26, 2022

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office say an armed person ran away from their vehicle when stopped by police along S. College Road.

Police are still searching for the person, but say there is no threat to the public.