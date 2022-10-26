Police searching for man accused of robbing Market Street CVS

The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a Market Street CVS Pharmacy (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a CVS Pharmacy.

Police say the armed robbery occurred around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the CVS at 3302 Market Street.

The man walked into the pharmacy on Tuesday evening, showing a knife and demanding money, according to police. He then ran away with the cash.

Police say the suspect is an African-American male in his mid-5os, wearing a dark blue long-sleeve pullover with a quarter zipper and an emblem on the top left corner, black pants, and grey sneakers.

The suspect was last seen on foot walking towards Covil Avenue in Wilmington.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app.