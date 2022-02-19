Police searching for missing Horry County boy who may have headed to the Wilmington area

CONWAY, SC (WWAY) — The Horry County Police Department is searching for 11-year-old Jayden Goodman, who was last seen around 4:30 pm on Friday when he ran away just outside of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Jayden is approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black/red North Face jacket, black sweatpants and black boots.

Due to his age, he is considered endangered.

Officials say Jayden has family in the Wilmington/New Hanover area and may have made his way up there from Horry County.

Anyone with information about his location can contact their local authorities or the Horry County Police Department to provide the details.

——————————————————

UPDATE: Horry County Police say Jayden has been found safe.