Police searching for person accused of indecent exposure on UNCW campus

UNCW Police say two cases of indecent exposure have taken place on campus (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a person accused of indecent exposure over the last week.

Police say two cases of indecent exposure have been reported, appearing to involve the same vehicle and suspect.

The first incident occurred on October 21st near Madeline Suite, with another similar incident taking place on October 27th near Warwick and the Fisher Student Center.

Police say both cases involved a newer, black Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows, a partial NC plate of JFK and happened between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on campus.

The driver is described as a male, white or possibly Pacific Islander, with an average build and an estimated age of approximately 25 years old to early 40s.

The UNCW Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description on or near campus to immediately call 910-962-2222 or contact UPD through the LiveSafe App.