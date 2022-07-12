Police searching for person they say broke into several storage units in Leland

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the person they say broke into storage units over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Pinnacle Storage units in Leland.

Police say the suspect(s) stole multiple items and caused damage to several units.