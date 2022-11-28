Police searching for suspects in alleged $1,700 Walgreens cosmetic theft

Tabor City Police are searching for three women suspected of stealing cosmetics from a Walgreens (Photo: Tabor City Police Department)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tabor City Police are looking for three women they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of cosmetics from a Walgreens.

The alleged theft took place on November 18th but wasn’t reported until November 23rd, when an inventory revealed the missing items.

Store managers went through surveillance video and spotted three woman they say put several brand name/high end cosmetic items into their bags.

The estimated value of the items taken is around $1,700, according to police.

If you recognize any of the women police are looking for, you’re asked to contact Capt. Hilburn at 910-918-4799.