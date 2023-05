Police warning of down traffic lights in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple traffic lights are out Saturday in downtown Wilmington along Dawson and Wooster streets and around the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Wilmington Police are asking drivers to avoid this area if they can, but if they must travel these intersections, to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

A spokesperson for Wilmington Police say lights are expected to be back up within the next hour.