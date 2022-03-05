Pollen counts increase and create issues for people with seasonal allergies

Pollen is showing itself across the Cape Fear as flowers bloom heading into the spring season. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Things are beginning to bloom, and many people are beginning to sniffle, cough, and sneeze as allergy season starts.

Pollen counts have begun to increase in the Cape Fear, and an area doctor is offering tips on how you can reduce allergy symptoms.

Dr. Katherine Tison says many people may have experienced less allergy symptoms during the pandemic, because of mask wearing.

Now that many mask mandates have been dropped, the number of people experiencing symptoms earlier than usual appears to be going up.

“What we have seen, –what’s been shown in recent studies show that pollen county have actually increased by about 20% and the pollen season has lengthened on average by about 28 days, primarily due to global warming,” said Dr. Katherine Tison, allergy & immunology specialist with Allergy Partners of Coastal Carolina.

Doctor Tison recommends over-the-counter antihistamines, and nasal sprays to ease allergy symptoms, and speaking with a healthcare professional about ways to lessen exposure to allergens.