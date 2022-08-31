‘Pooch Plunge’ returning to Legion Stadium Pool

(Photo: YMCA of Southeastern NC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon have the chance to let your furry friend cool off from the late summer heat.

From September 7th through September 11th, you can take your dog down to Legion Stadium to take a plunge in their pool.

The YMCA of Southeastern NC is partnering with the City of Wilmington to continue the annual Pooch Plunge tradition at 2131 Carolina Beach Road.

Here’s the schedule for the fun event:

Wednesday, September 7

3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 9

3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 11

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The event is $5 per dog, per day — cash only.

Organizers say all dogs must be up to date on vaccines, and aggressive dogs are not allowed into the event.

Additionally, this event is for dogs to enjoy. Humans aren’t allowed in the pool or to even dip their toes in.