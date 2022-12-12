Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside.

A crime scene investigator was called out to look into the incident.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office confirmed the discovery – and said the remains will be examined.

This is a developing story – we’ll have more details as they become available.