Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office.
Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside.
A crime scene investigator was called out to look into the incident.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office confirmed the discovery – and said the remains will be examined.
This is a developing story – we’ll have more details as they become available.