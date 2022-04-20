Popular bakery to open new location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County residents are drooling after Burney’s Sweets and More announced it’d be making it’s way over the river and into Leland.

The Cape Fear favorite will open in Leland at 503 Old Waterford Way on May 1.

The bakery is known for it’s deliciously flavored fried croissants, cakes, and cookies, and has been popular in North Carolina for the past ten years.

Burney’s has locations in Wilmington, Hampstead, and Southport.

Anthony West owns the Mayfaire Burney’s location, and says clients have asked for a Leland location for years.