‘Port City Duck Dash’ being held Sunday to benefit Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Azalea Festival to hold a rubber ducky race down the Cape Fear River on Sunday at 4:00 pm.

Over 5,000 ducks have been sold for the Port City Duck Dash, which can be viewed Sunday afternoon along the Wilmington Riverwalk between the Port City Marina and Isabel Holmes Bridge.

The race lane will be created by floating nets to ensure that the ducks don’t stray out of the race zone, and the ducks will be funneled to the end, where the winners will be caught as they cross the finish line.