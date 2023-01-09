Port City FC has open try outs this month

January 21st and 28th at North Brunswick

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Port City FC wants to invite the public to open try outs. There will be two dates – January 21 and 28th – at North Brunswick from 10 a.m. to noon. People must be 17 and older.

Port City FC played their inaugural season in the USPL last season. Management is very happy with their first year, calling it a success.

“We had on average around 300 to 500 fans a game, we were able to secure multiple local vendors, and our team was one pint from finishing 6th in the conference in our first season,” says Joseph Lipoff.

The team’s leading scorer, Tim Williams, secured a professional contract in Australia after the season that he led the East Coast in goals with 14. That is one spot in particular they are hoping to replace with these tryouts. Other players received interest from other pro leagues.

The team asks that you sign up before you show up here. The next season begins in March.