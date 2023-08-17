Port City Jerry Day to hold Grateful Dead tribute concert for United Way of the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — United Way is gearing up for a concert this weekend, and fans of the band The Grateful Dead might enjoy this.

The 5th Annual Port City Jerry Day is taking place this Saturday.

It is a charity event to support United Way of the Cape Fear and all proceeds from the event go to the organization.

The theme of the event is paying tribute to former Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia, with music from the tribute band The Garcia Project.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

United Way Board Member Tony McEwen expects a big turnout.

“We have a big community that loves that music and so to create an event for that to be the theme and the nucleus of it, really makes it easy to bring folks in and they’re going to be there, be happy, peaceful folks that are looking to contribute to the charity.”

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children.