Port City Salsa Splash returns, celebrating 10th anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With summer weather returning to the Cape Fear, a big festival is set to make a big splash this weekend on the dance floor.

The Port City Salsa Splash is back and kicks off tonight in Wilmington.

The multi-day event calls on dancers of all levels and ages to come down to the coast and dance the night away.

Various workshops and social events will be held throughout the weekend in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach.

Tickets can be purchased HERE for the entire weekend or individual days and events.