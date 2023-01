Port City Trolley resumes usual route along Front Street

The Port City Trolley will resume its usual path along Front Street (Photo: Wave Transit)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following the completion of months-long construction along portions of Front Street, traffic recently resumed.

That includes access for the Port City Trolley, previously blocked by the work.

The Trolley has now resumed its usual schedule and will no longer detour around the Front Street construction site.

Any stop previously served along Front Street will now be used for passengers again, Wave Transit says.