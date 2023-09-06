Port City United discusses mental health, trauma and community empowerment

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A New Hanover County service provider held an event to discuss the importance of mental health, trauma and community empowerment towards those issues.

“Let’s Talk About It,” was hosted by Port City United at the New Hanover County Public Library downtown location. In addition to discussing mental health and community empowerment, the agency also provided insight on the resources it has available for those in need of help. PCU Clinical Therapist Renae Floyd says sessions like these are a must-have in every community.

“I would say definitely throughout the country as we’ve seen gun violence incidents continue to happen, a lot of people cannot still afford or access mental health care. So, it’s an initiative through New Hanover County and Port City United to ensure that we do something about that societal issue,” said Floyd.

Floyd says another resource they offer, Port City United Connect, is a 24/7l center that can provide assistance on reports of violence and threats in the county.