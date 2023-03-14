Portia Mills Hines Park reopens with new improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Portia Mills Hines Park getting around $754,000 in improvements that includes new bathrooms, parking spaces and a new pavilion.

The park itself is named after Portia Mills Hines, who was instrumental in helping African Americans in the local community for many years.

Her daughter, Lee Hines, says it is special to see the park come together, knowing it is one block away from where her mother lived.

“It’s really heartwarming, really really heartwarming to see the community that my mother poured so much into. To have this beautiful park with now a bathroom, put a pavilion, you know the guards here, it’s really heartwarming,” said Hines.