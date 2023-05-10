POSTPONED: Concert featuring Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Robert Plant is an English musician, singer, and songwriter best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the rock band Led Zeppelin. Josh Rhinehart / CC BY-SA 3.0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A concert scheduled for Wednesday night at Live Oak Bank Pavilion featuring a rock and roll legend and a bluegrass-country singer has been postponed.

According to a post on the venue’s Facebook page, the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss concert will be rescheduled for a later date. Ticketholders will be contacted with more information.

Plant is best known as the lead singer of the band Led Zeppelin. Krauss has released 14 albums of her own, and has collaborated with Plant several times.

Live Oak Bank Pavilion did not give a reason for the postponement. The pair’s concert scheduled for Tuesday night in Asheville was also postponed.