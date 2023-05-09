Potential local effects of Senate Bill 20 in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Senate Bill 20 would tighten abortion restrictions in North Carolina. It would move the limit for elective abortions from 20 to 12 weeks and any abortions after that must be performed in hospitals.

So, what could that mean for places like Planned Parenthood?

“So, Senate Bill 20 could impose new licensing requirements for abortion clinics that could lead to them forced to being closed. It puts further limits on medication abortion specially and so much more,” said Jillian Riley, NC Director of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Under the bill, all clinics that perform surgical abortions would have to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers.

Catlin Connors, Southern Regional Director of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America organization says that could be a good thing.

“Going from 20 weeks’ gestation, where abortion is currently legal in the state of North Carolina, going to 12 weeks, which is a significant change, keeps North Carolina from being a destination and tourism state for abortion. So, it’s a really positive and impactful step forward to saving lives in the state,” said Connors.

Jillian Riley says the effects in North Carolina could potentially be bad and not just for abortion.

“It would have dangerous ripple effects throughout the entire healthcare system. There is mounting evidence that abortion bans lead to substandard medical care and higher rate,” she said.