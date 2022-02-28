Potentially armed man escapes custody in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped custody on Sunday night.
Just before 9 pm on Sunday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a man escaped custody near the Lowes Foods in Hampstead. Sebastian Gerard Kirby Robinson, age 29 of Wilmington, is possibly armed.
If you see this suspect please call 911 immediately.