Potentially armed man escapes custody in Hampstead

Sebastian Gerard Kirby Robinson (Photo: PCS)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped custody on Sunday night.

Just before 9 pm on Sunday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a man escaped custody near the Lowes Foods in Hampstead. Sebastian Gerard Kirby Robinson, age 29 of Wilmington, is possibly armed.

If you see this suspect please call 911 immediately.