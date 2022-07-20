Pothole discovered on I-95 bridge in Robeson County fixed

Courtesy: Emmanuel Hope A 3-foot by 3-foot pothole discovered on a bridge was filled in by contractors shortly after it was noticed.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Transportation A major road problem on the portion of interstate 95 near the North Carolina-South Carolina border has been fixed, according to The North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The hole was discovered around 7 o’clock Monday night, according to a NCDOT spokesperson.

Contractors have been making temporary repairs to the nearly 60-year-old bridge, and were able to address the problem immediately.

Until the bridge is widened, it will continue to inspect the bridge every morning, and reassure

s the public the bridge is safe to drive on.