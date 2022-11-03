Powerball jackpot grows to $1.5 billion; NC resident wins $1 million

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.5 billion (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — No one matched all the winning numbers to take home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but a North Carolina resident came close.

Lottery officials say a lucky ticket sold in Iredell County won $1 million.

With no winning jackpot tickets, the drawing for Saturday’s drawing has climbed to a staggering $1.5 billion.

The jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot and third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.