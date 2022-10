Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billion ahead of tonight’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1 billion (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing.

No one matched all five white balls and the Powerball on Saturday, so the top prize has reached $1 billion ahead of Monday’s drawing.

Four states saw winners matching five white balls to win $1 million on Saturday. None of those winners was from North Carolina.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.