Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow again

Drawings Wednesday and Friday

NC Education Lottery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nobody won the Powerball or Mega Millions drawings this week, so there a lot of money on the line right now.

Tonight you have a chance to win more than 378 million dollars in the Powerball drawing. It has a cash value of nearly 276 million.

If you don’t win tonight you have another chance on Friday. The Mega Millions Jackpot stands at 187 million dollars. It has a cash value of more than 134 million.

Your chances of winning are estimated to be about 1 in nearly 14 million.