Practicing gun safety when handling firearms

NEW HANOVER AND PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — The CDC says more Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2021 than any previous year.

Gun safety is one of the most important aspects of owning a firearm. Whether you are new to guns or have years of experience, it is always a lesson that needs repeating.

“It’s so important because if they get in the wrong hands, bad things can happen. Whether it’s a juvenile or somebody that’s not legally allowed to own a gun or has nefarious intentions with a gun.” said Lieutenant Greg Willett with the Wilmington Police Department.

Lieutenant Willett gave some recommendations on what new gun owners should do.

“Well first, be familiar with the firearm you own. A firearm safety class is something that is probably a good idea. Always be aware that a misused gun is dangerous, always treat that gun as if it’s loaded,” Willett explained.

Dorothy Royal, owner of Surf City Guns and Ammo, says she always tries to learn about the customer who is thinking about buying a weapon.

“The first thing we do is we find out if they have any experience at all, there’s a lot of people out there who have never held a gun. You can always work your way up to different kinds of guns, but it’s best to start off with something simple and easy, like a revolver. Where you can clear a jam, clean it easy and tell where the ammo goes,” Royal said.

Royal says no matter your level of expertise, there is always something you can learn.

“So, we start them right off from day one with recommending classes and I tell people, don’t just take ours. Every time you travel, take a class at a different gun range, learn something new, very important,” Royal explained.

WPD also reinforced that if you have a firearm and it can be easily accessed by a minor, in the event something does happen, you could be charged in relation to a minor having a firearm.