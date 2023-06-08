Prep underway for Blueberry Festival

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival and organizers will be pulling out all of the stops.

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — We’re a little more than a week away from the North Carolina Blueberry Festival, which will be celebrating a big milestone this year.

Held on Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival and organizers will be pulling out all of the stops.

More than 100 artisan vendors and numerous activities will be a part of the festivities.

An art exhibit featuring local artist Ivey Hayes will be held starting before and during the festival.

Jaliese Blackburn, executive director of the Festival’s Association, says its been great to see the festival change over the years.

“Starting from a grassroots beginning as a way to just have a heritage celebration honoring our local blueberry farmers and the local industry here has really turned into a huge event, the biggest event here in this area,” Blackburn said.

Since it first began, the festival has seen its attendance rise from around 1,000 people its first year to more than 40,000 in 2022.