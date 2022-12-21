Preparing your car for the winter weather

NEW HANVOER COUNTY (WWAY) — Car troubles can happen at any time, but what does it mean if that trouble is due to the cold weather? After speaking with many service centers and repair shops, the signs are simple, but could be costly.

Brad Odell of Delaney tire & auto says the cold can affect your tires.

“With the changes with the warm air to cold air, especially like have here in southeastern North Carolina, you might see your tire pressure is ok but of course when you wake up in the morning it’s cold, they’re going to drop a few pounds”

Routine maintenance is also key.

“You can always double check with your factory scheduled maintenance manual to make sure that you are up to date on your factory scheduled maintenance the coolant flush being checked, especially with the winter weather,” said Odell.

Sandy Tilghman, a service advisor at Jeff Gordon Chevrolet, says if you’re having issues with your vehicle, you should act fast.

“You should act as soon as you feel like you have an issue, it’s always good to check your air pressures at least once a week. It’s also good to check coolant level, oil level every time that you would fill up for gas.”

So, if haven’t checked your vehicles maintenance in a while, consider this your morning call.