Prescribed burn planned for Carolina Beach Park

Prescribed burn for 09/02/22 at Carolina Beach State Park (Photo: Carolina Beach State Park)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn is planned for Friday, September 2nd, near the entrance of Carolina Beach State Park.

The eastern portion of the Sugarloaf Trail around Lily Pond, Grass Pond, and the trails across from the visitor center are included in the prescribed burn.

This burn, among others, is used to reduce hazards and to benefit wildlife and plants, including Longleaf Pine and Venus Flytraps.

The burn is to begin around 10:00 a.m.

Roads, trails and service roads within the vicinity will be closed during the burn, including Sugarloaf Trail.

The park itself will remain open, with the marina, campground and trails in the remainder of the park operating as normal.

All trails will reopen when all hazards have been mitigated.