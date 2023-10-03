Prescribed burn taking place Wednesday in Carolina Beach State Park

A prescribed burn will take place in Carolina Beach State Park (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A prescribed burn will take place Wednesday in Carolina Beach.

Officials say the burn is planned for the southern section of Carolina Beach State Park. This includes portions of the Sugarloaf Trail, Sugarloaf dune, and Sand Live Oak trails.

This burn, among others, is used to reduce hazards and to benefit wildlife and plants, including Longleaf Pine and Venus Flytraps.

The burn will begin around 10:00 a.m.

Trails and service roads within the vicinity will be closed during the burn, including southern Sugarloaf Trail and the Sand Live Oak Trail. The park will remain open; with the Marina, campground, and trails in the remainder of the park operating as normal.

All trails will reopen when all hazards have been mitigated.