Pride and Love takes over Dock Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a celebration of love, in every shape according to Dock Street’s Pride Party event organizers.

The annual celebration for Pride Month – was hosted by the New Anthem Beer project at The Husk in downtown Wilmington.

Sunday’s event looked a little different than in previous years for the first time – Dock Street was closed off to accommodate DJ’s and performers.

Tara Nicole Brooks, Ebony Valentino, Rashmia Biosh and Karma – were among the artists who lent their talents.

Kristy Righter said she came out with some friends despite the chance of rain.

“We came out today because it’s pride month, pride festival, love is love,” she said. “And it’s always a great time when there’s rainbows and glitter.”

The event supports Port City Pride with the backing of the Opera House Theatre Co., The Husk, Duck and Dive, and New Anthem Brewing.

Any information on future events can be found by clicking here.