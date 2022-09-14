Project Lifesaver Program introduced at Brunswick Senior Resource Center

Project Lifesaver is aimed to help track down seniors who may wander off (Photo: BCSO)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A program aimed at keeping seniors safer has been introduced by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to a new location.

Chief Deputy Brian Chism and Deputy Geiger from the Sheriff Office’s IMPACT Unit visited with some residents at Brunswick Senior Resource Center in Shallotte this afternoon.

Deputy Geiger spoke about the Project Lifesaver Program which is offered by the Sheriff’s Office.

Project Lifesaver is a program for Brunswick County residents who are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, autism or other conditions that make them likely to wander away from caregivers, or who have difficulties communicating with rescuers.

Project Lifesaver bracelets can help rescuers find a loved one who has wandered away.

In order to participate in the Project Lifesaver Program, the wearer must live in Brunswick County; be diagnosed by a certified physician as having Alzheimer’s disease, other dementia disorders, autism, Down’s syndrome or similar disorders; and be known to wander away from a caregiver.

For more information on the Project Lifesaver Program, or to sign someone up CLICK HERE.