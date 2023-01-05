Property tax assessments could lead to tax increase for Brunswick County residents

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — If you own a home, then you are familiar with paying your property tax. For residents in Brunswick County, the rate assessment comes every four years.

One of those communities is St. James in Southport, NC. When speaking with town manager of the community, Jeff Repp, he says residents are simply just waiting.

“They’ve read about it; they haven’t seen it but until you get that actual letter in your mailbox from the county that says here is what your property has been assessed at for the upcoming year, that’s when it hits home. People then start asking the questions about what my property tax bill is going to be for the coming year.”

Repp also wants to remind residents that it isn’t an increase in your taxes, it’s a look at your property’s value.

“No tax rates have been established yet. What we’re talking about is the assessment that is what the county views your property as being increased by. Now if tax rates stayed the same, it would be a pretty big substantial tax increase, but a doubt if that’s going to be the case” Repp explained.

When speaking with local Brunswick County residents Bob and Jean Bracco, who recently moved down from up north, says while the taxes aren’t as bad, the county should be mindful.

“What brought us here is the favorable tax structure, whereas we’re not completely against increases because of the influx of people to the area, they have to be real careful to not to make it less attractive to folks that are on a fixed income,” said Bob Bracco.