Proposed RV park plan was “given the green light” by Wilmington City Council

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A proposed RV park plan was “given the green light” at Tuesday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Council voted 6-to-1 in favor of rezoning 8.7 acres of property located at 2231 One Tree Hill Way for the park.

The realtor behind the project, Jeff Bouton, said he is thrilled to begin establishing Wilmington’s first and only RV Resort.

Kevin Spears had the opposing vote and said he felt the rendering of the RV park was inaccurate to the location.

“For those of us who drive this street, we do know One Tree Hill is not that smooth. We can’t even see the pump house that is to the left. I mean, this is, this is a beautiful optical illusion. Yeah, you still, you can’t see it,” Spears said.

Developer Jeff Bouton issued a statement, which reads in part, “we are confident that this venture will not only enrich the tourism landscape… but also contribute significantly to our local economy.”