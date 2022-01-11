Protecting your pets and pipes from the approaching cold snap

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The coldest weather of the season so far is on the way over the next couple of days and nights.

That’s why it’s important to keep a few things in mind to keep your home and your pets safe.

“Where you’re comfortable, bring them in and let them be comfortable with you,” New Hanover Humane Society manager Jamie Kilgore said.

Kilgore says the cold weather we’re going to experience this week is dangerous to our furry friends.

She says the best thing for our pets is to bring them inside. But says there’s certain steps to take if you can’t take them indoors.

“A dog house with some hay in it. They say hay is better to use than blankets or bedding because they can get wet but hay will stay dry and keep them warm also,” Kilgore said.

Kilgore reminds pet owners about the importance of outdoor animals having water at all times, which can be difficult when temperatures dip below freezing.

“If you have to, dump that ice chunk out in the morning and refill it,” Kilgore added. “Just check it throughout the day if you can. At least once a day refill it so it’s not frozen.”

It’s not just water that’s at risk of freezing over the next few nights.

Tyler Wittkofsky with H2GO says you need to make sure your pipes are protected from the cold.

“Keep your cabinets open, so that way the air from your home can circulate through there and the cold air doesn’t get stuck in there,” Wittkofsky said. “Dripping your hot water — or cold water, even — it keeps the water flowing through the pipes so there’s a constant flow.”

Wittkofsky says while there’s no way to guarantee you won’t have pipe issues when the weather turns cold, taking a few precautions can decrease your chances of a costly fix.

“It’s all at-home stuff they’re able to do and save themselves money in the long run, even if they have to spend a couple dollars now,” Wittkofsky said.

Officials say they aren’t expecting widespread issues, but advise you to turn off your water and call a plumber as quickly as possible if you have a pipe burst.