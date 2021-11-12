‘Proud Boys’ attend New Hanover County meeting over mask mandate

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The group “Proud Boys” made an appearance at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board meeting on Friday. The board lifted the indoor face covering mandate in public places.

One of the Cape Fear Proud Boys members spoke during public comments, leading those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

He also expressed his disappointment when board members did not join in.

This is the second public meeting held by a New Hanover County entity the far right group has attended this week. They were also at the New Hanover County school board on Tuesday.

The chapter leader says they plan to attend more public meetings.

“We want to take a more active role in the community as a political organization, and anytime that there is a contentious issue such as the mask mandate, or CRT in our schools, or forced vaccinations of our children,” member Johnny Ringo said. “You’re going to see more Proud Boys, and you’re going to see us taking a stand in our community for what we believe is right.”

Members of the far right extremist group told WWAY they are please with the lifting of the mask mandate.