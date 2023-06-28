Pulp Road Fire in Brunswick County now 90 percent contained

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Recent heavy rains have helped firefighters get more control of a wildfire in Brunswick County.

The Pulp Road fire is now 90 percent contained.

N.C. Forest Service personnel conducted drone infrared (IR) flights along a five-mile portion of the northern perimeter Tuesday night. The remaining 2.5 miles of perimeter will be flown Wednesday night.

Crews say they expect to continue increasing containment throughout the week as more flights and more area is covered with IR.