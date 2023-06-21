Pulp Road Fire remains at 15,642 acres, now 65 percent contained

Crews are making progress containing the fire in Brunswick County (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews continue to make progress containing the Pulp Road wildfire in Brunswick County.

The blaze is located within the Green Swamp Nature Preserve and is at 15,642 acres in size. The fire is now 65% contained, denoting the sections of fire line that pose no escape risk without further action from firefighters.

Grasses are already beginning to recover from the fire in the Green Swamp based on information from the field.

“We’re glad the fire’s containment percentage continues to increase and no accidents or injuries have been reported. Firefighter equipment has been kept out of the interior of the Green Swamp to avoid negative impacts on the rare ecosystem and sensitive plants. We fully expect to see beneficial effects to this fire adapted environment in the future,” said Carmella Stirrat, N.C. Fire Manager with The Nature Conservancy.

Firefighters will patrol the fire perimeter Wednesday and evaluate road conditions and access to the fire area following Tuesday’s rain events. The fire received a substantial amount of rain overnight but ground fire within the interior of the fire will continue to smolder and produce smoke, according to crews.

No structures have been threatened as a result of the wildfire.