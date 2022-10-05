Pumpkin Paint Party held at Robeson Community College
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Robeson Community College held their first ever Pumpkin Paint Party Wednesday afternoon, allowing students to be as creative as they wanted in transforming their pumpkins.
The activity drew students from multiple programs, including Industrial, Culinary, Cosmetology, and the Early College.
Second place went to Nakiayla Brayboy, also a cosmetology student, who painted a blue sky and sunflower upon her pumpkin canvas. Third place went to Catherine Ayala Marchand, a student from the RCC Early College, with her depiction of an owl on a branch in the night sky.
“I wish we could have given them all medals,” counseling services director Samantha Oxendine said. “They were all so creative and well done.”
The pumpkin paint party contest was a part of the First Annual Homecoming Event sponsored by Career and Counseling Services.