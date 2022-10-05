Pumpkin Paint Party held at Robeson Community College

Creative designs were painted on pumpkins Wednesday afternoon at Robeson Community College (Photo: RCC)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Robeson Community College held their first ever Pumpkin Paint Party Wednesday afternoon, allowing students to be as creative as they wanted in transforming their pumpkins.

The activity drew students from multiple programs, including Industrial, Culinary, Cosmetology, and the Early College.

Cosmetology student Shylah Godwin won the contest, transforming her pumpkin into a strawberry.