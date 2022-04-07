Queen Azalea meets Wilmington children as she tours the city

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Queen Azalea took a turn about the city Thursday afternoon, stopping at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington.

Queen Nia Franklin colored with kids and even learned the Cupid Shuffle from some of the center’s smallest students.

Another stop on Thursday’s route brought Franklin along with her court and guests to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. They were welcomed by frontline workers and pediatric patients. The whole event brought back memories for Franklin.

“My father back in 2011 was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer, which is a blood cancer, and it was devastating to our family. So I just know what it means to have a friendly face come to the hospital room, and the nurses and the doctors and the care they provide to the patient is so, so important.”

The Queen Azalea said she donated stem cells to her father, who thankfully recovered.