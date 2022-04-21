Queen Elizabeth II Barbie commemorates Platinum Jubilee

Toymaker Mattel released the doll on the monarch's 96th birthday Thursday (21 April 2022) to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee which falls on June 2.

(CNN) — Queen Elizabeth II has got her own Barbie.

The doll is dressed in ivory complete with a blue sash, and a tiara modelled on the one the Queen wore on her wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth II is marking her birthday privately, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

While Thursday will be low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled.