Queen Elizabeth’s pony, corgis watch her pass during funeral procession

Queen's corgis awaiting her coffin on September 19, 2022 (Photo: ITN/CNN)

WINDSOR, UK (CBS) — Queen Elizabeth’s black pony Emma watched the monarch’s funeral procession pass by in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday, where it was held on a lead by a groomsman.

The queen’s two corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also brought out for the arrival of the coffin at the castle, where Elizabeth was to be buried later in the day following a grand state funeral.

Held on leashes by palace staff, the dogs patiently waited in the forecourt of the castle.

Photographs showed the queen’s son Prince Andrew bending down to stroke one of the dogs.

In the days after the queen’s death on Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the prince said he would take over care of Muick and Sandy.

The queen was also a keen horsewoman and watching horse racing was an enduring passion, former aides have said.

The queen, who died this month aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, had a lifelong love of corgis and horses and enjoyed riding throughout her life.