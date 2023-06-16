Quilters By the Sea exhibit at Bellamy Mansion

(Photo: Bellamy Mansion Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday night, you can join Quilters by the Sea for their new exhibit at the Bellamy Mansion Museum of History in Wilmington.

Friday night’s event will start at 6 p.m.

Quilters By the Sea Guild of Wilmington was formed in September 1982, and has grown over the years from a group of about 20 members to a current group of around 150.

The Guild achieves its mission by offering classes, sponsoring exhibitions, and providing donations.

In addition to monthly meetings, Guild members and their guests gather of “Social and Sew” events, offer workshops on techniques from beginner to advanced, and more!

Members also create charity quilts for the neonatal unit at the local hospital, design and create quilts for hospice patients, foster children and victims of domestic violence.

Additionally, they create house-themed quilts for each new owner of a local Habitat for Humanity home.

The current exhibit started as a challenge to create a layered floral-themed wall hanging.

A 2022 challenge had members create architectural renderings of Wilmington’s three historic house museums in quilt form!

The Guild then presented each house museum with the finished artwork in January 2023.

The exhibit will run until July 22nd.

Anyone who is interested in quilting is welcome to join Quilters By the Sea Guild of Wilmington.

To learn more about the group, or how to join, click here.