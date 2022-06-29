R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal sex trafficking charges

(CBS) — R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday on federal sex trafficking charges during a court hearing in New York before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

Prosecutors recommended that the R&B star from Chicago get at least 25 years in prison, while the defense argued for a sentence of 10 years or less.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty of racketeering and other counts last year.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s misconduct received a new round of scrutiny after a docuseries aired in 2019 called “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which accusers spoke candidly about their experiences with him. Some alleged they were ordered to sign nondisclosure forms, and were subjected to threats and violence.

Kelly has been jailed without bail since 2019. He is still facing child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago. That trial is scheduled to begin in August.