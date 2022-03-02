Rabid bobcat found in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County has announced that a bobcat has tested positive for rabies.

Pender County says the animal was captured in a sparsely populated area off Highway 421.

Residents are encouraged to avoid contact with wildlife. Do not feed feral cats, dogs, or wildlife. Anyone that sees a wild animal acting strangely or aggressive toward people should contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Department, Animal Control staff at (910) 259-1349.

The county says that pet owners should make sure their pet has a current rabies vaccination. You can get them at the Pender County Animal Shelter for $5.